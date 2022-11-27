College Football World Praying For Big Ten Star Quarterback

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN - OCTOBER 31: A general view of the field at the Purdue Boilermakers and Nebraska Cornhusker game at Ross-Ade Stadium on October 31, 2015 in West Lafayette, Indiana. (Photo by Cory Seward/Getty Images)

Purdue quarterback Aidan O'Connell shared heartbreaking news on Sunday afternoon.

O'Connell revealed in a statement that his older brother Sean passed away recently.

"My family and I would like to express our gratitude for the love and support we have received over the past few days," O'Connell said. "We are deeply saddened to share of the passing of my oldest brother, Sean.

"Sean was not only one of Purdue Football's biggest fans, but he was a better son, brother and friend. He lit up any room he walked in and all that knew him testify to his contagious joy. We trust the Lord to provide strength and hope, and we appreciate your thoughts and prayers during this time."

Despite his tremendous loss, O'Connell took the field for the Boilermakers on Saturday, throwing for 290 yards and two touchdowns in a 30-16 win. Purdue clinched the Big Ten West with the victory.

Fans from all around the Big Ten are offering their prayers and condolences for O'Connell's family this afternoon.

"Lifting Aidan up in our prayers," said Boiler Upload, the Purdue Rivals account.

"My heart breaks for Aidan and the O'Connell family. May Sean's memory be a blessing to all who knew him," chimed in Indianapolis television anchor Alexa Ross.

"Lead [sic] us to our first big ten title game carrying this on his shoulders… speechless," said The Ultimate Boiler.

"I think I speak for all of IU when I say we’re praying for you and your family," said Indiana fan Jackson Frazier.

"Heartbreaking. Prayers up for the O’Connell family in this trying time. The Boilermaker family has your back! #Purdue," added Lake Shore Public Media's Ben Kolodzinski.

O'Connell will next take the field on Saturday night when the Boilermakers face Michigan in the Big Ten Championship Game.

We're wishing he and his family all the best during this difficult time.