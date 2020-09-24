College Football World Reacts To Rondale Moore’s Decision

Purdue got a massive boost today when star wide receiver Rondale Moore announced his return to the school for the 2020 season. But the Boilermakers aren’t the only ones happy to see him back.

The college football world is collectively delighted that the playmaking wideout will play this season. Moore has not seen the football field since September 2019, and Purdue was far worse for it.

As a freshman in 2018, Moore earned consensus All-American and First-Team Big Ten honors. He had 114 receptions for 1,258 yards and 12 touchdowns, along with another 213 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

But the highlight of his freshman season came on October 20, when he helped lead a Purdue offense in a historic upset of No. 2 Ohio State. Moore had 12 receptions for 170 yards and two touchdowns in the 49-20 win.

He saved his best for the fourth quarter:

The cheat code that is Rondale Moore is BACK!pic.twitter.com/YCAadjszCo — Austin Gayle (@PFF_AustinGayle) September 24, 2020

Needless to say, the college football world is delighted to see him back:

The return of Rondale Moore means he will work in concert with 2019 Big Ten Freshman of the Year David Bell. The duo worked together in a limited capacity in 2019. There will be few better WR tandems in America. #Purdue — Tom Dienhart (@TomDienhart1) September 24, 2020

Rondale Moore to the rest of the Big Ten: https://t.co/uRq1unmyNY pic.twitter.com/9WhFqnkMEl — jack (@kyle__orton) September 24, 2020

Purdue WR Rondale Moore, one of the most exciting players in the country, has opted back into the 2020 college football season. Huge for the Big Ten. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 24, 2020

Yeah, there’s a lot of excitement for Rondale Moore.

Expectations for Purdue aren’t especially high heading into this year. They were just 6-7 in 2018 and 4-8 last fall.

But now there’s someone very exciting for the Boilermakers to look forward to this year. And you never know – we’ve seen plenty of great wide receivers put a team on their back and be the difference maker in some close games.

What kind of numbers will Rondale Moore put up for Purdue this year?