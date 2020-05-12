Dick Vitale Questions What’s Happening At Big 10 Program

Though the 2020-21 season seems so far away, it’s never too early for ESPN analyst Dick Vitale to share his thoughts on the current landscape of college basketball.

On Tuesday, Vitale shared his concerns with one of the most notable programs in the Big Ten. He brought up that Purdue has lost two marquee players to the NCAA transfer portal. Is it just a coincidence, or is something going on behind the scenes? That’s what Vitale is trying to figure out.

“Hey what is the deal with Purdue basketball as Matt Haarms left for BYU and now senior Nojel Eastern is also leaving,” Vitale posted on Twitter. “Eastern’s numbers came down from the prior year but he is solid on defense and has a wealth of experience.”

Purdue surprisingly lost Matt Haarms to BYU earlier this offseason. Eastern announced this afternoon he’s entering the transfer portal. He did thank the program for all that they’ve done, so it sounds like his bags are already packed.

Haarms averaged 8.6 points and 4.6 rebounds per game last season, whereas Eastern averaged 4.9 points and 4.0 assists.

The Boilermakers probably won’t lose too much firepower on offense from these losses, but it does leave the team without a senior on the roster.

Matt Painter will also have to figure out how to keep the team’s defense afloat. Both players that entered the transfer portal are anchors in the paint.