Star receiver Rondale Moore – one of college football’s most electric players – is heading back to Purdue to play football this fall. ESPN College GameDay’s Kirk Herbstreit couldn’t be more excited.

Moore had previously announced he was foregoing his collegiate eligibility to prepare for the 2021 NFL Draft. His decision was made following the Big Ten’s announcement it was delaying the 2020 season until early 2021. Since the Big Ten has now reversed that decision, Moore is returning to campus and will suit up for the Boilermakers once the Big Ten season kicks off late next month.

Moore immediately became one of the most electric players to watch in all of college football during his freshman year. The Purdue star caught 114 passes for 1,258 yards and 12 touchdowns and ran for 213 yards and an additional two scores in 2018.

With Moore back in the fold for 2020, the Heisman contenders now have a new challenger. Kirk Herbstreit can’t wait to watch the Purdue star later this fall. Check out Herbstreit’s reaction to Moore’s return to Purdue in the tweet below.

Rondale Moore!!!!!!!!

Welcome back my man!!@moore_rondale — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) September 24, 2020

Kirk Herbstreit was on the call for what many called Rondale Moore’s breakout game back in 2018. Moore caught 12 passes for 170 and two touchdowns to upset the Buckeyes that season.

With Moore back in the college football picture, it’ll be interesting to see if College GameDay finds its way to West Lafayette at some point this season.

Moore and the Boilermakers begin their 2020 season on Oct. 24 against the Iowa Hawkeyes.