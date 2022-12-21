Ethan Trent, Brother Of Purdue Superfan Tyler Trent, Flips Commitment

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN - NOVEMBER 28: A general view of the view at Ross-Ade Stadium on November 28, 2020 in West Lafayette, Indiana. (Photo by Benjamin Solomon/Getty Images) Benjamin Solomon/Getty Images

Purdue superfan Tyler Trent touched the hearts of many during his courageous fight against cancer before passing away in 2019.

On Wednesday, Trent's younger brother Ethan announced his commitment to the Boilermakers on National Signing Day. The 6-foot-2, 275-pound offensive lineman out of Carmel (Ind.) High School had been committed to Indiana State.

"I would like to thank Coach Walters and Coach Dennison for allowing me to play football at this great university. With that being said, I’m committed to Purdue University. Boiler up," Trent said on Twitter.

Tyler Trent was an inspiring figure who passed away at the way-too-early age of 20.

He and his family were embraced by the Purdue fan base, and there's no doubt that Boilermaker diehards are happy to see Ethan Trent heading to West Lafayette.

How cool would it be to see Ethan become a key piece of the offensive line for the black and gold in the coming years?