Everyone Has Same Suggestion To Replace Jeff Brohm At Purdue

LINCOLN, NE - SEPTEMBER 29: The mascot of the Purdue Boilermakers runs with the flag after a score against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium on September 29, 2018 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

Purdue is looking for a new head football coach after Jeff Brohm made the decision to leave after six seasons to take over at his alma mater Louisville.

Brohm helped turn the Boilermaker program around, making the Purdue job a much more attractive one than it was when he took over in 2017. There will be a number of potential candidates interested in the position, but one name is being bandied about more than others by fans right now.

Former Wisconsin interim head coach and longtime defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard will be leaving the Badgers after the bowl game, and plenty of people think he'd be a good fit at Purdue.

Leonhard had been mentioned as a possibility to take over the fulltime role at Wisconsin, his alma mater, after serving as the interim head coach following the midseason dismissal of Paul Chryst.

Leonhard made clear Tuesday night he won't be staying at Wisconsin under new head coach Luke Fickell.

"It has meant the world to me to be able to pour my heart and soul into the UW Football program over the last 7 years. After discussions with my family and Coach Fickell, I will remain the DC through the bowl game but no longer be a part of the staff after the conclusion of the 2022 season," he tweeted. "It has been an honor to coach these young men and thank you to all the fans who supported us along the way. On Wisconsin!"