Football World Reacts To Big Ten Star Skipping Bowl Game

Purdue will be taking on LSU in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl without multiple key players, including quarterback Aidan O'Connell.

O'Connell announced on Thursday that he will skip the bowl game and begin preparation for the 2023 NFL Draft. Wide receiver Charlie Jones and tight end Payne Durham will also be sitting out.

While O'Connell is well within his right to not play, his decision has many people lamenting the current reality of bowl season.

"Seems working with a Hall of Fame QB who just joined your staff would be a good way to prepare for the draft, but what do I know?" said Matt Burns of the "3 Point Podcast." "No Charlie Jones for Purdue either in the bowl? LSU by 60."

"Usually don’t care about players opting out on bowl games but for some reason this one bothers me," added Mitch Handegan. "Brian Brohm can easily just leave Purdue to start coaching at UofL but he decided to stay. DREW BREES is coming to help coach his game. Day 2 or 3 guy anyways. Play the game."

"A bummer but understandable - bowl season has not evolved to account for the monumental CFB changes over the past (and next) decade, which have relegated bowls to glorified scrimmages 6+ weeks after most seasons end," said Aneesh from Boiled Sports.

"#LSU is up to a 14 pt favorite over Purdue at Draft Kings," noted ESPN 104.5's Matthew Musso.

However, there are others taking the opposite stance.

"I have never been as wrong about anything in sports as I was about AOC, and I am thrilled for that," said another Purdue fan. "This young man gave everything, and given what he's going through right now, this is well earned. Go get a bag."

"I don't really think Aidan O'Connell is a good prospect but I respect his decision because he could be drafted in the later rounds of the draft and if he gets injured he's for sure going undrafted," added an Iowa supporter.

O'Connell threw for 3,490 yards, 22 touchdowns and 13 interceptions this season as the Boilermakers made the Big Ten Championship Game.

In his final regular season start, he passed for 290 yards and two touchdowns to lead Purdue to a win over Indiana just days after the death of his brother.