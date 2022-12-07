Football World Reacts To Head Coach's Goodbye Text Message

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN - SEPTEMBER 12: General View during the game between the Indiana State Sycamores and the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium on September 12, 2015 in West Lafayette, Indiana. (Photo by Cory Seward/Getty Images)

Jeff Brohm is leaving Purdue behind to go back to Louisville. The move was announced on Wednesday.

Brohm was Louisville's quarterbacks coach from 2003 to 2006. He was then promoted to assistant head coach in 2007 before leaving the program in 2009.

A few hours after this move was announced, Brohm's farewell text message to his players surfaced on Twitter.

"Hello guys, I wanted to reach out and inform everyone that I have decided to accept the Univ of Louisville head football coaching job," Brohm wrote. "While I love Purdue dearly, the time is right for me to go back home. I just spoke to our football team at 1 pm today. I will personally reach out to each and everyone of you in the next 48 hours to answer any questions you may have."

Brohm's text message is gaining a lot of traction on social media.

"This is the realest way it's been handled so far in my eyes," one fan said.

Some people made fun of Brohm for mixing up "accept" with "except."

"No. I refuse to believe this," another fan wrote. "This man did not use the word 'except' when he meant 'accept.'"

Brohm has been Purdue's head coach since 2017, winning 36 games in that span.

According to ESPN, Brohm's contract with Louisville is expected to be for six years and in the $35 million range.