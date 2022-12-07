Football World Reacts To Jeff Brohm Leaving Purdue

LINCOLN, NE - SEPTEMBER 29: Head coach Jeff Brohm of the Purdue Boilermakers looks on during warmups before the game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium on September 29, 2018 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

After years of rumors about him doing it, Jeff Brohm is finally leaving Purdue to return to his alma mater.

Brohm is reportedly finalizing an agreement to become the new head coach at Louisville, according to ESPN's Chris Low. The deal is said to be in the six-year, $35 million range.

Brohm will replace Scott Satterfield, who left UL this week to take over for Luke Fickell at Cincinnati.

News of Brohm-to-UL has been a hot topic on college football Twitter this morning.

"Brohm! Louisville Shocker (jk, this is why Satterfield left) We're discussing live!" tweeted 247Sports' Bud Elliott.

"Early Christmas for Louisville fans," said Barstool's "Unnecessary Roughness" podcast.

"Purdue fans - Jeff Brohm took the gig after the worst 4yrs in its 130-year history, played very fun fb, recruited multiple superstars, coached a Cradle QB, won vs multiple top-5 teams + a division title + the Tyler Trent/OSU moment. time for unqualified gratitude. what a fun run," added one Boilermaker fan.

"@JeffBrohm if you coming to Louisville and need a great recruiter, Offensive Line coach, assistant coach! Would love the shot! Throwing that out there!" said Louisville alum and former NFL offensive lineman Jamon Brown.

A star quarterback at Louisville in the early 1990s and an assistant coach for the Cardinals from 2003-08, Brohm went 36-34 and reached four bowl games in six seasons at Purdue.

He also led the Boilermakers to the Big Ten West title and an appearance in the conference championship game this season.