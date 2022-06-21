Former Caleb Swanigan Teammate Reacts To His Heartbreaking Death

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN - FEBRUARY 18: Caleb Swanigan #50 of the Purdue Boilermakers is seen after the game against the Michigan State Spartans at Mackey Arena on February 18, 2017 in West Lafayette, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images) Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Ryan Cline is one of many Boilermakers mourning the death of former Purdue star Caleb Swanigan.

Swanigan, who was an All-American during the 2016-17 season before being drafted in the first round by the Portland Trail Blazers, passed away at the too-young age of 25. It has been reported that he died of natural causes.

This morning, Cline issued a heartfelt statement on Twitter about his old teammate.

"Work ethic and competitiveness were unmatched. No one was in the same ballpark as this dude," Cline wrote. "So much fun to be around. My boy forever. Fly high Big, you’ll be missed by so many brother."

Matt Painter, who coached Swanigan in both of his two years at Purdue, also shared a tribute to the fallen center earlier today.

"Terribly saddened by this," Painter wrote on Twitter. "Biggie had a positive influence in everyone’s life. Was such a thoughtful person and gentle soul who had to overcome so much in his life. He will be greatly missed."

After his career with the Boilermakers, Swanigan played in 75 NBA games over three seasons with the Trail Blazers and Sacramento Kings.

Our thoughts and prayers remain with his family, friends and the entire Purdue men's basketball community.