Former College Basketball Star Caleb Swanigan Dead At 25

On Tuesday, Purdue's basketball team announced that Caleb Swanigan has passed away. He was just 25 years old.

Over the course of his Purdue career, Swanigan averaged 14.4 points and 10.4 rebounds per game. He earned All-American honors and was named Big Ten Player of the Year in 2017.

After his college career came to an end, Swanigan was selected by the Portland Trail Blazers with 26th pick in the 2017 NBA Draft. He spent a few seasons with them before joining the Sacramento Kings.

Swanigan was an inspiration to so many of his fans. Despite experiencing homelessness as a child, he found his way to Purdue and became a star on the hardwood.

Purdue's official Twitter account put out this statement regarding this heartbreaking news:

According to WANE 15, Swanigan died of natural causes.

Our thoughts are with Swanigan's family and friends.