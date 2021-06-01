Former Big Ten Football Coach Reportedly Dead At 78

Leon Burtnett, the head coach of the Purdue Boilermakers from 1982-86, has passed away. He was 78 years old.

According to Randy Myers of NewsTalk 1230 in Jonesboro, Ark., Burtnett passed away in his sleep last night.

Burtnett was a football lifer, beginning his coaching career at Mt. Hope High School in Kansas in 1965. In 1969, he jumping into the college coaching ranks as a graduate assistant at Colorado State, and continued to climb the ladder, landing his first and only head coaching job with Purdue, after five years as the program’s defensive coordinator.

He went 21-34-1 in five years at the helm of Purdue, with a 17-25-1 Big Ten record. The program’s high water mark came in 1984, when the team went to the Peach Bowl, losing narrowly to Virginia to finish 7-5 on the year. That season featured a pair of major upsets over No. 8 Notre Dame to open the season, and No. 2 Ohio State in early October.

BREAKING: Former Arkansas State DC and Purdue head football coach Leon Burtnett passed in his sleep last night @ the age of 78. — Randy Myers (@RM_BlazerVoice) June 1, 2021

While Burtnett’s record at Purdue left something to be desired, his legacy was continued through one of his top assistants. In 1983, he brought on Joe Tiller as the team’s defensive coordinator. In 1997, Tiller returned to West Lafayette to be one of the most successful head coaches in Purdue history, posting an 87-62 record and leading the team to 10 bowl games in 12 years.

Leon Burtnett’s coaching career stretched through six decades. He spent time on staff at Montana State, Washington State, Wyoming, San Joe State, and Michigan State before joining on at Purdue. After being let go as head coach, he spent 1987-91 as running backs coach with the Indianapolis Colts, before returning to college football as defensive coordinator of Fresno State. He’d continue his career at Northeast Louisiana, Arkansas State, a second stint at Wazzu, Houston, and finally Montana as safeties coach in 2012.

Our thoughts go out to his family and friends, and all those affected by his passing.

[Randy Myers]