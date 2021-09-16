The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Longtime College Football Streak Is Ending This Weekend

Purdue's band bringing a giant bass drum onto the field.WEST LAFAYETTE, IN - SEPTEMBER 20: Tthe Purdue "All American" Marching Band before a game against the Central Michigan Chippewas at Ross-Ade Stadium on September 20, 2008 in West Lafayette, Indiana. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

When Purdue travels to take on Notre Dame this weekend, the university’s marching band will not be bringing its most famous instrument with it.

Purdue’s Big Bass Drum (aka the World’s Largest Drum), will not be making the trip to South Bend, according to a report from Gregg Doyel of the Indianapolis Star. This is the first time since 1979 that the massive percussion instrument will not be performing during a game.

The reason? It can’t fit through the visitors tunnel at Notre Dame Stadium, and ND apparently won’t let the Purdue band use the home tunnel.

If you’re wondering why now the Big Bass Drum is an issue when Purdue used to play at Notre Dame on a bi-annual basis for decades, it appears that the Notre Dame Stadium renovations which debuted four years ago are the main culprit.

The new visitors tunnel is tight, to say the least.

We don’t expect the Big Bass Drum’s absence to have any impact on the game whatsoever. However, if the Boilermakers can pull off the upset, Purdue fans might savor the win a little bit more knowing they beat their longtime rivals after Notre Dame wouldn’t make a concession to allow the instrument to make an appearance.

The 2-0 Fighting Irish will face the 2-0 Boilermakers at 2:30 p.m. ET Saturday on NBC.

About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.