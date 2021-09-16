Longtime College Football Streak Is Ending This Weekend

When Purdue travels to take on Notre Dame this weekend, the university’s marching band will not be bringing its most famous instrument with it.

Purdue’s Big Bass Drum (aka the World’s Largest Drum), will not be making the trip to South Bend, according to a report from Gregg Doyel of the Indianapolis Star. This is the first time since 1979 that the massive percussion instrument will not be performing during a game.

The reason? It can’t fit through the visitors tunnel at Notre Dame Stadium, and ND apparently won’t let the Purdue band use the home tunnel.

Purdue's All American Marching Band’s Big Bass Drum (aka World’s Largest Drum) will miss its first performance since 1979 because it can't fit through visiting team tunnel at Notre Dame, which won’t let band use main tunnel. From "This Is Purdue" podcast:https://t.co/OevE96Gdp7 — Gregg Doyel (@GreggDoyelStar) September 16, 2021

If you’re wondering why now the Big Bass Drum is an issue when Purdue used to play at Notre Dame on a bi-annual basis for decades, it appears that the Notre Dame Stadium renovations which debuted four years ago are the main culprit.

The new visitors tunnel is tight, to say the least.

Forget the press boxes and the new seating — the tiny, cramped, uncomfortable visitors' tunnel is easily the best part of the recent Notre Stadium renovations. Instead of charging out of the main tunnel, opponents have to shuffle gingerly out of this architectural masterpiece.☘️ https://t.co/VzCuHzJYWP pic.twitter.com/841iF5wV35 — Fr. Mike Palmer, CSC (@mppcsc) September 16, 2021

The stadium was renovated and a visitors tunnel was added. It is tiny as hell in order for it to not take away too many seats. In 10' both teams and bands would've used the main tunnel. — Pat (@Patiicakess) September 16, 2021

We don’t expect the Big Bass Drum’s absence to have any impact on the game whatsoever. However, if the Boilermakers can pull off the upset, Purdue fans might savor the win a little bit more knowing they beat their longtime rivals after Notre Dame wouldn’t make a concession to allow the instrument to make an appearance.

The 2-0 Fighting Irish will face the 2-0 Boilermakers at 2:30 p.m. ET Saturday on NBC.