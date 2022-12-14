Look: Fan's Phone Call To Big Ten Head Coach Going Viral

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY - MARCH 28: Head coach Matt Painter of the Purdue Boilermakers reacts against the Tennessee Volunteers during overtime of the 2019 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament South Regional at the KFC YUM! Center on March 28, 2019 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Matt Painter's Purdue Boilermakers are currently ranked No. 1 for the second year in a row, but that doesn't mean they can't improve.

At least, one Purdue fan thinks they can. On Painter's weekly radio show Monday night, a Boilermaker diehard representing the "Class M Tailgaters" called in with some coaching "suggestions" to Painter.

"It's very hard to suggest or criticize the No. 1 unbeaten team, but on behalf of the Class M Tailgaters, we have a couple of observations that have been concerning us," the man said.

He went on to recommend more "balanced" play and shot selection and not an overreliance on the three-point shot. In fairness to the guy, he was well-intentioned and respectful, but it is kind of funny to hear this considering Purdue has one of the country's top offenses.

You can hear the full clip below.

Too bad we don't have a response from Painter in that clip. Our guess is he was very cordial to the man.

Fanhood is a hell of a thing.