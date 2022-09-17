Look: Here's The Most Embarrassing Pick-Six Of The Season

NASHVILLE, TN - DECEMBER 30: Aidan O'Connell #16 of the Purdue Boilermakers passes the ball against the Tennessee Volunteers during the first quarter of the TransPerfect Music City Bowl at Nissan Stadium on December 30, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

For the most part, Purdue quarterback Aidan O'Connell has played well this Saturday against Syracuse. However, he threw an inexcusable pick-six in the fourth quarter.

With eight minutes remaining in the game, Syracuse's front four got pressure on O'Connell.

Instead of taking the sack on first down, O'Connell tried to throw the ball away. His pass ultimately went right into the arms of Syracuse defensive lineman Caleb Okechukwu.

Okechukwu returned O'Connell's interception to the house to give Syracuse a commanding lead.

Here's the awful interception from O'Connell:

O'Connell had a great response to this mistake, throwing a touchdown pass to Charlie Jones on the very next drive.

While the boxscore shows that O'Connell has over 350 passing yards and two touchdowns, his interception in the fourth quarter has overshadowed the rest of his performance.