Look: Photo Of Purdue Player Goes Viral After Upset Win

When you help your team pull off an upset of the No. 2 team in the country on the road, you deserve some postgame refreshment. Just ask Purdue’s Greg Long.

Long, a fifth-year offensive lineman, helped lock down the trenches in the Boilermakers‘ 24-7 upset of Iowa this afternoon. After the win, the 2020 Honorable Mention All-Big Ten selection helped himself to an ice cold beer on the field.

Des Moines Register photojournalist Byron Houlgrave shared a photo on Twitter of Long dousing himself in a Bud Light that a fan had thrown to him postgame.

In the most badass moment of the game, Purdue offensive lineman Greg Long pours a can of @budlight over his face after a fan tossed the beer onto the field in @BoilerFootball's 24-7 win over No. 2 Iowa today in Iowa City. pic.twitter.com/ymZUxWhP2V — Bryon Houlgrave (@bryonhoulgrave) October 16, 2021

Today was the second time Purdue has beaten the No. 2 team in the country under Jeff Brohm. Back on October 20, 2018, the Boilermakers stunned second-ranked Ohio State.

Almost four years to the day, it happened again. At the halfway mark of the season, Purdue is now 4-2 and 2-1 in Big Ten play.

The Boilermakers absolutely have to be thinking about a bowl bid, and they need only two more wins to get there.