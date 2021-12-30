Look: Video Of ‘Injured’ Purdue Player Is Going Viral

Today’s Music City Bowl between Tennessee and Purdue has been a wild affair with five lead changes and non-stop passing by both teams. But perhaps the most memorable moment might have been from an “injured” Purdue player.

At one point in the game, Tennessee was driving the ball and hurrying to the line for a new play. But one Purdue player was seen pointing at his sideline and then took a knee to indicate he was injured.

The crowd apparently saw what happened on the instant replay and did not take kindly to it. Boos could be heard raining onto the field after that replay revealed what the injured player did.

There’s some controversy brewing on Twitter over whether or not the injury was faked. Based on the video, it’s hard to say with any certainty. But fans are having no problem making their opinions heard on the matter:

Thoughts and prayers with this clearly injured Purdue player pic.twitter.com/7XG7JISzTS — Connor O'Gara (@cjogara) December 30, 2021

Can we get an update on this, Jerry — Brett Edgerton (@EditorEdge) December 30, 2021

Purdue player looked injured to me. Absolutely disgusting that they would insinuate that he is faking — Patrick Simpson (@_PatrickSimpson) December 30, 2021

Does Jerry know "injured" players can come back into the game after one play? Something tells me Purdue has more than 11 defensive players available. https://t.co/xeZEytx4Kk — Ryan Schumpert (@rschump00) December 30, 2021

That last Purdue player injured? Their best defensive lineman. Not the guy you want faking. — Teresa Walker (@TeresaMWalker) December 30, 2021

Injuries and positive tests for COVID-19 have decimated teams across the country and canceled a half-dozen bowls so far. It would be terrible for someone to fake an injury amid all of this.

But it also doesn’t make much sense for Purdue to be faking injuries to slow the clock either. The game itself is effectively meaningless so there isn’t a whole lot of need for underhanded tactics.

It would probably be best if we wait to hear what happened before rushing to any judgements.

One thing is for sure: That Purdue player is going to be made to account for what happened.