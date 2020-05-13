Matt Painter Has Harsh Message For Purdue Players Who Transferred

On Wednesday afternoon, Purdue head basketball coach Matt Painter joined Dan Dakich on his radio show.

During his appearance on the show, Painter had a harsh message for players who have transferred out of the program. Matt Haarms and Nojel Eastern, who played 102 and 104 games respectively for Painter were the latest to leave.

Following their transfers, Painter made it clear he’s not fond of players who leave. “We’ve got a lot of great things going on at Purdue, and it’s his loss,” Painter said about Eastern. ”

When you walk out the door and you turn your back, you’re not thinking clearly about the big picture and what Purdue can do for you.”

Here’s what Painter said about Haarms and Eastern transferring out of the program, via Sports Illustrated:

“I love those guys, and I mean that about both of those guys. But when it’s obviously not better for you academically or basketball-wise, I feel for them. Matt was going to do that, but he also got his degree from Purdue. Jelly is walking out of here without his degree. That’s not smart, but I’m really biased. Still, you might have gotten your degree from Purdue, but you’re not a Boilermaker if you walk out the door in the end.”

Painter clearly doesn’t love when experienced players decide to leave the program.

Purdue sat at 16-15 before the 2019-20 season was canceled.