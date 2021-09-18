Purdue Announces Update On David Bell After Scary Injury

Moments ago, Purdue football shared an update on wide receiver David Bell.

Bell took a massive hit from a Notre Dame defender during Purdue’s game on Saturday. He tried to catch a ball over the middle but was popped by a defender. Bell was hit so hard he bounced off the turf after hitting it.

Bell remained on the field for several minutes before he was carted off by Purdue’s medical staff. The Boilermakers have since updated Bell’s status and they have good news to share.

The Purdue wide receiver is up and walking around with teammates as of Saturday evening.

“UPDATE: WR David Bell is up, walking and with his teammates after receiving evaluation by team medical personnel,” Purdue announced. “We appreciate the well wishes and kind thoughts for David.”

This is about as good an update as Purdue, David Bell and fans could have hoped for. The hit itself was terrifying to begin with.

We wish David well over the coming days. He’ll no doubt need some time to recover.

The Boilermakers, meanwhile, were a good test for Notre Dame. But in the end, the Fighting Irish were too much for Purdue in a 27-13 final.

Purdue couldn’t find success on the ground, which limited its passing attack. Quarterback Jack Plummer finished with 187 yards passing and a touchdown.

Purdue is now 2-1 on the season. The Boilermakers get back to work next weekend versus Illinois.