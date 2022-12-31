Purdue Assistant Drew Brees Reacts To Facing LSU

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - NOVEMBER 25: Former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees speaks to the fans during halftime of the game between the Buffalo Bills and the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome on November 25, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Two weeks ago, Purdue announced that program legend Drew Brees would join its coaching staff for the Citrus Bowl. He's listed as an interim assistant coach for the Boilermakers.

Brees reportedly wants to help Purdue's staff as it transitions from Jeff Brohm to Ryan Walters.

Purdue will try to finish its season with a win over LSU in the Citrus Bowl. This will be an interesting matchup for Brees, who knows just how important the Tigers are to Louisiana.

Despite Brees' ties to Louisiana, he won't let that affect his mindset for the Citrus Bowl. He wants to win this game, badly.

"I'll equate it to playing a backyard football game with your family," Brees said. "You love them, but you're trying to beat them."

Brees added, "I love LSU - except for Monday."

Brees is considered one of the greatest athletes in Purdue history. We'll see if he can also help the university out as an assistant coach.

LSU and Purdue will kick off at 1 p.m. ET on Monday.