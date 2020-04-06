Purdue C Matt Haarms Has Entered The NCAA Transfer Portal

In a surprising move, Purdue center Matt Haarms has entered the NCAA transfer portal as a graduate transfer.

Purdue announced the news a short time ago. The 7-foot-3 Haarms will be eligible immediately at his next destination.

This season, Haarms averaged 8.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 52.4 percent from the field. His best year came as a sophomore in 2018-19, when he produced 9.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game while converting 63.2 percent of his field goal attempts.

Haarms, who began his career backing up Purdue star Isaac Haas, finishes his time with the Boilermakers as the fourth-best shot blocker in program history. He rejected 210 shots in three seasons.

Given Haarms’ size and experience, he will garner a ton of interest on the transfer market.

Teams looking for a starting caliber big man capable of playing against high-level competition will be drawn to the Amsterdam native. He’ll have a long list of suitors.

Purdue finished the 2019-20 season with a 16-15 overall record and a 9-11 mark in Big Ten play.