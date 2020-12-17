The college football season isn’t over just yet, but it’s never too early to make a coaching change. On Thursday morning, the Purdue Boilermakers announced that defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Bob Diaco will not return for the 2021 season.

Diaco was named the defensive coordinator of the Boilermakers at the start of the year. The hope was that he’d elevate a defense that hasn’t been coached very well over the past couple of seasons.

Purdue showed some signs of life on defense to start the season, giving up just 24 points per game in the first two weeks. It all went downhill after the first two weeks though, as Purdue gave up at least 34 points in each of its final three games.

Since the Boilermakers have decided to move off from Diaco, when the 2021 starts they’ll be on their third defensive coordinator in three years.

Before he became Purdue’s defensive coordinator, Diaco had brief stints with Louisiana Tech, Nebraska and Oklahoma.

Diaco also has experience as a head coach, owning an 11-26 record during his time at UConn. He’s been around college football for over two decades, so it’s very possible he’ll bounce back from his shortcomings at Purdue.

It’s really important that Jeff Brohm finds the right defensive coordinator this upcoming offseason.

The Boilermakers won 13 games in Brohm’s first two seasons at the helm. Things haven’t been so smooth the last two seasons though.