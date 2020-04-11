Purdue Grad Transfer Matt Haarms Announces Top 10

Just a few days ago, Purdue center Matt Haarms announced his decision to transfer away from the Boilermakers basketball program.

“After much consideration I have made the decision to transfer from Purdue for my final year of college eligibility,” he said in a post Twitter earlier this week. The 7-foot-3 center is a graduate transfer and will be immediately eligible for his new program.

Two days ago, college basketball insider Jon Rothstein reported that Haarms would be announcing his top 10 this weekend. The programs interested to know if they would make the list didn’t have to wait long.

Early Saturday morning, Haarms released a list of the 10 programs he’s considering. Unsurprisingly, the big man’s list is littered with the country’s top programs.

Arizona, Arkansas, Boston College, BYU, Gonzaga, Kentucky, Memphis, Minnesota, Teas Tech and UNC-Greensboro all made the final list.

Purdue grad transfer Matt Haarms tells me he has cut his list to the following programs: Arizona

Arkansas

Boston College

BYU

Gonzaga

Kentucky

Memphis

Minnesota

Texas Tech

UNCG Immediately eligible. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) April 11, 2020

Haarms played in 29 games this season while starting 15 games. He averaged 8.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.0 blocks in 20.5 minutes per game for Purdue during the 2019-20 campaign.

He finished his career at Purdue averaging 7.5 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game in 102 games. The big man ranks fourth all-time in career blocked shots for the Boilermakers with 210.

Now he’ll show what he can do with a new team.