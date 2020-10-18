Breaking: Big Ten Football Coach Tests Positive For COVID-19

Less than a week away from the start of their regular season, the Big Ten Conference has learned that a head football coach has tested positive for COVID-19.

On Sunday, the Purdue Boilermakers announced that head coach Jeff Brohm has tested positive for the coronavirus.

“During Purdue’s daily CoVid-19 testing on Sunday, Oct. 18, head football coach Jeff Brohm returned a presumed positive result via an antigen test, we are awaiting confirmation via a PCR test,” the school announced.

Brohm, 49, is at home resting comfortably.

Purdue coach Jeff Brohm tested positive for COVID Sunday. He informed his staff and the team this afternoon and is currently at home in isolation. — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) October 18, 2020

The college football world just went through a notable head coach testing positive situation this week. Alabama head coach Nick Saban tested positive, only to have three straight negative tests, allowing him to coach on Saturday night.

“I never had any symptoms, no fever and oxygen levels are great, never been sick at all,” Saban told College GameDay on Saturday. “I don’t have any experience to evaluate how things are really going, but emotionally I’ve still felt attached (to the team). It would be totally different if I can’t coach the game tonight.

“We tested our players every day for the last several months and the fact we’ve had 240 tests in the last two days that were all negative. The fact I actually tested negative Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, positive Wednesday, then negative Thursday, Friday … I have to trust in the doctors and medical people that make these protocols safe for all of us.”

Brohm’s Purdue Boilermakers, meanwhile, are scheduled to open the season on Saturday against Iowa.