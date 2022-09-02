Purdue Player Has Honest Reaction To Viral Gross Moment
Purdue safety Chris Jefferson made a game-changing play on Thursday night against Penn State, returning an interception 72 yards for a touchdown. And yet, it was his reaction after the play that went viral.
Following the thrilling pick-six against Penn State, Jefferson was seen throwing up on the sideline.
College football fans immediately dubbed Jefferson's play as the "puke-six."
During his postgame press conference, Jefferson admit that he knew he'd become a meme once he threw up in front of the cameras.
"As soon as I threw up, I started laughing because I already knew I was going to be a meme," Jefferson said, via ESPN's Adam Rittenberg. "I was tired. All jokes aside, though, me being tired, we were all gassed. I feel like that's why we gave up that last touchdown."
Unfortunately for Jefferson and the Boilermakers, they were unable to make a key stop when it mattered most.
Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford orchestrated a clutch drive in the closing minutes to give the Nittany Lions a 35-31 lead.
Purdue will try to capture its first win of the season next Saturday against Indiana State.