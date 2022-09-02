Purdue Player Has Honest Reaction To Viral Gross Moment

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN - SEPTEMBER 12: General View during the game between the Indiana State Sycamores and the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium on September 12, 2015 in West Lafayette, Indiana. (Photo by Cory Seward/Getty Images)

Purdue safety Chris Jefferson made a game-changing play on Thursday night against Penn State, returning an interception 72 yards for a touchdown. And yet, it was his reaction after the play that went viral.

Following the thrilling pick-six against Penn State, Jefferson was seen throwing up on the sideline.

College football fans immediately dubbed Jefferson's play as the "puke-six."

During his postgame press conference, Jefferson admit that he knew he'd become a meme once he threw up in front of the cameras.

"As soon as I threw up, I started laughing because I already knew I was going to be a meme," Jefferson said, via ESPN's Adam Rittenberg. "I was tired. All jokes aside, though, me being tired, we were all gassed. I feel like that's why we gave up that last touchdown."

Unfortunately for Jefferson and the Boilermakers, they were unable to make a key stop when it mattered most.

Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford orchestrated a clutch drive in the closing minutes to give the Nittany Lions a 35-31 lead.

Purdue will try to capture its first win of the season next Saturday against Indiana State.