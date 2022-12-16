Purdue Reportedly Making Notable Coordinator Hire

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN - NOVEMBER 28: A general view of the view at Ross-Ade Stadium on November 28, 2020 in West Lafayette, Indiana. (Photo by Benjamin Solomon/Getty Images) Benjamin Solomon/Getty Images

Purdue's new head football coach Ryan Winters is reportedly set to make a major hire at offensive coordinator.

Winters is hiring Graham Harrell, according to ESPN's Adam Rittenberg. Harrell spent this past season as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at West Virginia.

From 2019-21, he served in the same roles at USC under Clay Helton. Harrell began his OC/QB coach tenure at North Texas from 2016-18.

A star at Texas Tech under the late Mike Leach, Harrell finished fourth in the Heisman Trophy voting as a senior in 2008. After that, he played for the Saskatchewan Roughriders in the CFL in 2009 before a three-year stint with the NFL's Green Bay Packers.

Harrell jumpstarted his coaching career working under Leach at Washington State in 2014-15.

At Purdue, he'll run the offense for Walters, who was hired to replace Jeff Brohm earlier this month and is running a program for the first time.