Purdue Star David Bell Announces NFL Draft Decision

David Bell, a star at Purdue and one of the best wide receivers in all of college football, announced on Wednesday that he would declare for the NFL Draft after three years with the Boilermakers.

In a video posed to Twitter, the junior pass-catcher revealed the news that he would forego his final year of eligibility and make way for the pros. After an accomplished career in West Lafayette, the 20-year-old is ready for the next challenge.

“Growing up watching football with my grandfather, at a young age I realized what I wanted to do. Since I was a little kid, I always had dreams and aspirations to play in the NFL. And that time has finally come,” Bell said in the video.

“I am forever grateful for my teammates, my coaches, the fans and Purdue University for the love and support over these last three years. To my family and friends, and the far Eastside of Indianapolis, you are the best support system I could’ve asked for. I am who I am today because of you.”

I am blessed beyond measure to do the thing I love everyday, and now at the professional level. Thank you Purdue for being home, thank you to my incomparable support system & thank you God.Boiler up forever! pic.twitter.com/rNK6q4h13c — David Bell 3️⃣ (@DB3LL) December 8, 2021

Bell will leave Purdue as one of the best pass-catchers in school history. A two-time first team All-Big Ten honoree and 2019 Big Ten Freshman of the Year, the Indianapolis native was a constant bright spot for the Boilermakers passing game.

Bell capped off his three-year college career in remarkable fashion in 2021. After a season that saw him achieve career-highs in receptions (93) and receiving yards (1,286), he was named the Richter–Howard Receiver of the Year, an annual award given to the best wide receiver in the Big Ten conference.

Bell will now follow in the footsteps of fellow award winner Rondale Moore, who was drafted in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft, and begin his professional career. He’ll rank among the top receiver prospects by the time next April rolls around.