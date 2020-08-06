Purdue Star Rondale Moore Announces Decision On Season

Over the past few weeks, a few college football stars have made the tough decision to opt out of the 2020 college football season.

Unfortunately for the Purdue Boilermakers, another star player just opted out as well. Star wide receiver Rondale Moore announced his decision to skip the 2020 season.

In an announcement released on social media, Moore said he plans to gear up for the 2021 NFL draft. He’s easily the best player on the Purdue roster and is a massive loss for the Boilermakers.

“Given the unprecedented circumstances we are currently living in, the best choice for my family and I is to opt out of the upcoming season and prepare for the 2021 NFL draft. This is a bittersweet decision because I always assumed I had more great moments at Ross-Ade Stadium ahead of me, and I will greatly miss the entire community. Please accept my heartfelt gratitude. #Boiler4Life,” he said in the post.

Moore becomes the third Big Ten star to opt out of the upcoming college football season.

Earlier this afternoon, Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons announced his plans to skip the 2020 season. He is a potential top-five pick in the upcoming draft.

Earlier this week, Minnesota wide receiver Rashod Bateman announced he was opting out as well. He is also a potential first-round pick.

That makes at least three potential first-round picks from the Big Ten to opt out.