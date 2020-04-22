Purdue Transfer Matt Haarms Deciding Between 3 Schools On Thursday

Purdue grad transfer Matt Haarms is only hours away from making one big-time college basketball program very happy.

According to college basketball insider Jon Rothstein, Haarms is set to announce his new commitment on Thursday. Per the report, his final list consists of Kentucky, Texas Tech and BYU.

At 7-foot-2, Haarms is one of the tallest players in all of college basketball. He’s been getting minutes ever since he was a freshman but has really become a bigger contributor for Purdue in the last two years.

Over the past two seasons Haarms has averaged 9.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.0 blocks per game. He’s recorded multiple games with double-digit rebounds and several with at least five blocks.

Purdue grad transfer Matt Haarms tells me he will announce his commitment on Thursday. Final List: Kentucky

Texas Tech

BYU Immediately eligible. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) April 22, 2020

But while the list has been whittled down to three, experts seem are indicating that they already know Haarms’ choice.

According to 247Sports’ Crystal Ball Predictions, Haarms is projected to join John Calipari and the Kentucky Wildcats.

The starting center position was vacated last week when Nick Richards left Kentucky to enter the 2020 NBA Draft.

Despite a six-man recruiting class that ranks No. 1 in the nation, the Wildcats lack a dedicated center entering next season.

Who do you think Matt Haarms will give his commitment to tomorrow?