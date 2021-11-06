No. 3 Team In The Country Goes Down On Saturday Night

For the second time this season, Purdue spoiled an undefeated Big Ten team’s season. On Saturday night, the Boilermakers defeated Michigan State by a final score of 40-29.

ESPN analyst Lee Corso put the Spartans on upset alert before this game even began, saying “Michigan State is going to get beat this week and they’re out [of the College Football Playoff picture] anyhow.”

Well, Corso’s prediction came to fruition this Saturday because of Purdue’s passing attack. Aidan O’Connell had an outstanding game for the Boilermakers, completing 40-of-54 pass attempts for 536 yards and three touchdowns.

Michigan State’s secondary had no answer for Purdue wide receiver David Bell this Saturday. He finished the game with 11 receptions for 217 yards and a score.

🚨 Purdue UPSETS No. 3 MSU, 40-29 🚨 Aidan O’Connell: 40/54 for 536 yards, 3 TD

David Bell: 11 catches for 217 yards, 1 TD pic.twitter.com/29MsDSvqDo — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 6, 2021

The Spartans were on the verge of mounting a late comeback in the fourth quarter, but the Boilermakers did just enough to put this game out of reach. With just over nine minutes left and Purdue up 34-21, Dedrick Mackey intercepted MSU’s Payton Thorne at the Purdue one-yard line, ending a major threat and effectively sealing the game.

Once the game went final, Purdue fans stormed the field. Here’s the scene from Ross–Ade Stadium:

The scene at Ross–Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Indiana as Purdue knocked off No. 3 Michigan State 👀 📸 @colton_pouncy pic.twitter.com/XubwTV2cbh — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) November 6, 2021

This is a crushing loss for Michigan State. Coming into this game, Mel Tucker’s squad was ranked third in the College Football Playoff rankings. That’ll change very soon.

Michigan State could potentially run the table and make its way back into Playoff contention, but this is about as deflating of a loss as it gets.

Purdue, meanwhile, has to feel really good about the way it has performed this season against top-tier opponents. The Boilermakers have taken down both the undefeated Iowa Hawkeyes and Spartans this fall.