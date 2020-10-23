Purdue WR Rondale Moore Listed As Out For Season Opener

When the Purdue Boilermakers kick off their 2020 season tomorrow afternoon, they’ll unfortunately be without star wideout Rondale Moore.

A few months ago, Moore announced that he would opt out because of concerns over COVID-19. He was already considered a first-round prospect, so it made sense for him to sit out since the Big Ten originally wasn’t going to play until the spring. Once the conference announced that its season would begin on Oct. 24, Moore decided to opt back in.

That was great news for Purdue considering that Moore is one of the most explosive receivers in football. Last season, he had 29 receptions for 387 yards and two touchdowns in just four games.

Moore will eventually make an impact for the Boilermakers this season, but he won’t be making one tomorrow. The school announced earlier this afternoon that Moore is out against Iowa.

Purdue WR Rondale Moore out vs Iowa, according to the school. No additional information available — mike carmin (@carmin_jc) October 23, 2020

Purdue hasn’t released a reason as to why Moore will miss its season opener. Hopefully it’s a minor issue that doesn’t linger throughout the fall.

Moore’s absence will make it much harder for Purdue to score against a tough Iowa defense. We all saw in his freshman year how productive he can be, as he finished with 1,258 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns.

To make matters worse for the Boilermakers, head coach Jeff Brohm will not be coaching from the sidelines since he tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week.

Kickoff for the Iowa-Purdue game is at 3:30 p.m. ET on the Big Ten Network.

[Mike Carmin]