Rondale Moore’s Official Height Revealed At Pro Day

When healthy, Rondale Moore was as fun and explosive a player as we had in college football over the last few years. The Purdue star measured in at his school’s Pro Day, and even with his athletic ability, he’s going to have to overcome a pretty serious size disadvantage at the next level.

Moore measured in at 5-foot-7 at today’s event. As a wide receiver, he’ll have to overcome a rough recent history for short wide receivers entering the NFL. Per USA Today‘s Marcus Mosher, the only “successful” wide receiver under 5-foot-8 since 2000 is Cole Beasley.

Now, if Moore can be a rich man’s Beasley, that is an extremely useful football player. Height aside, Moore is a physical freak.

Videos of him squatting 600 pounds from his freshman year are making the rounds on social media. Today, after his measurement, he showed off some serious lift with a 42.5-inch vertical jump, well more than half of his height.

An absolutely ludicrous vertical jump by 5'7" wide receiver Rondale Moore. 42.5 inches

Rondale Moore has generally been mocked as a second-round pick, though he could potentially sneak into the late first round. Coming in at 5-foot-7 probably won’t help, but everything else may keep teams from getting overly scared away.

Back at The Opening in 2017, before his Purdue career, he ran a 4.33 40-yard dash. If he’s anywhere in that range, he’s probably one of the fastest and strongest receivers in this NFL Draft.

Whichever team takes him could look to plug him in at different spots, including special teams and out of the backfield as a pass catcher. I certainly wouldn’t bet against him making a big mark at the next level, no matter what today’s measurements may indicate.