If you’re looking for a game-changer at wide receiver in this year’s NFL Draft, look no further than Rondale Moore.

Moore immediately put the college football world on notice as a freshman at Purdue, finishing his first year with 114 receptions for 1,258 yards and 12 touchdowns. His signature moment came against Ohio State in 2018, as he torched the Buckeyes’ secondary for 194 scrimmage yards and two scores.

Unfortunately, injuries prevented Moore from stuffing the stat sheet in his sophomore season. He was only able to suit up in four games, though he did have 387 receiving yards and two touchdowns in that short span.

Despite all the uncertainty surrounding this past college football season, Moore returned to the Boilermakers and proved that he’s still as explosive as any wideout in the country. In just three games, the Indiana native had 270 receiving yards, 32 rushing yards and a touchdown.

With the NFL Draft a little less than two months away, Moore is ready to reintroduce himself to the rest of the nation.

Rondale Moore sat down with The Spun to discuss his expectations for his pro day, which players he studies on film, and why he believes he’s the best wide receiver in this year’s draft class.

He's baaaaccckkk 🔥 First TD of the season for @BoilerFootball's Rondale Moore 💪 pic.twitter.com/KlNsRO5rGG — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 21, 2020

The Spun: I figure these past few months have been crazy, so how’s the process been?

Rondale Moore: Yes, I think you hit in right on the head saying it’s been crazy. Obviously this is my first go around for this, so I’m not sure what the normal process is. There’s been a lot of zoom calls. I’m trying to stay on schedule and be organized with all the different calls and paperwork that has to be done.

The Spun: There was a photo of you working out making the rounds on social media. Were you shocked by the NFL world’s reaction to it?

RM: Honestly, I’m not too big on reading comments and things of that sort. I retweeted a picture my uncle posted, and then just I kept it there. I’m not really up to date on what’s going on, but I’m not really shocked either.

The Spun: Who was the best cornerback you faced?

RM: I think the cornerback from Wisconsin, Rachad Wildgoose, was pretty good. I think the best cornerback I played wasn’t in the Big Ten, crazy enough. It was Jeff Gladney from TCU. And then obviously Ohio State had some good ones, like Jeff Okudah.

The Spun: What that Ohio State upset like for you?

RM: It was awesome. Obviously having Tyler Trent be a part of that night made it that much more special. To get the W and have the fans storm the field is a once-in-a-lifetime experience. We celebrated after with everyone and the atmosphere throughout the night was crazy.

The Spun: What would you say to anyone worried about how the past 2 seasons ended for you?

RM: I don’t have any reason to be worried. I think everything that’s going to happen has been written for me, man. Let the chips fall where they may, and I’ll continue to put the work in.

The Spun: Who are your favorite wide receivers to study?

RM: When I say this I don’t want this to be misconstrued. This is not my top five, it’s simply me listing guys who I think play the position well and do things I like to incorporate in my game. We’ll stay in the slot for now. Cole Beasley is a big one for me. He’s so crafty in the slot despite not being the fastest guy. Cooper Kupp, I like watching him. When we talk about receivers on the outside, Keenan Allen has to be in that conversation. I’d also say Davante Adams and Stefon Diggs for sure.

Rondale Moore's favorite four WRs to watch ✍️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/lqRr2ReOoo — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) February 24, 2021

The Spun: Are you a bit disappointed the NFL Combine won’t be the same this year?

RM: No doubt about it. That would’ve been a chance for me to show what is on film. There’s no question I’m the strongest and most explosive receiver in this class. I would’ve had a chance to show that. Like you said, there will be some sort of Combine/pro day though so I’ll still have a chance to perform.

The Spun: Where do you belong among this year’s draft class?

RM: Is this a serious question [laughing]? I think I’m WR1 in this class, no question.

Rondale Moore with a 42” vert 🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/avFZnt8KFc — Ray G 🏁 (@RayGQue) February 10, 2021

The Spun: What should we expect from your pro day?

RM: Obviously you want to go out there and be a complete guy. Not going to bench at my pro day, but it’s hand-time 40. If I run 4.3, I’ll be disappointed. If I jump under 41 inches, I’ll be disappointed. If my shuttle time is anywhere in the fours, I’ll be disappointed. Everything you get on film, I’ll go out there and show. I change directions well, I’m a straight-line guy, I’m a route-runner. I’ll be excited to show all those things.

The Spun: What’s your mindset heading into the NFL?

RW: Whatever role I’m at, I’ll do my best to execute. For me, I just take it day by day. I don’t really like to look forward, I like to stay in the moment. I don’t want to get caught in the moment fantasizing over my future self. So I have to keep my head down, take it one day at a time, and focus on the task at hand.

Let the chips fall where they may then go put the work in 🧘🏾 — Rondale Moore (@moore_rondale) March 4, 2021

Most NFL analysts have Rondale Moore going in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He’ll get the chance to solidify his status as one of the best prospects in this year’s class at his pro day on March 23.

You can read more of our interviews with athletes or media stars here.