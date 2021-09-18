Watch: Scary Moment With Purdue Star David Bell

A frightening scene unfolded during the second half between Notre Dame and Purdue this afternoon, as Boilermakers wide receiver David Bell had to be carted off the field after taking a huge hit from Fighting Irish safety Kyle Hamilton.

Not only was Bell on the wrong end of a controversial hit, his helmet actually slammed against the turf on his way down. As you’d expect, it took him a while to get up off the field.

Once the medical staff for Purdue was able to help Bell off the field, NBC’s broadcast showed one of the trainers putting pressure on Bell’s lip.

Bell might need a few weeks before he can return to action, but we’re certainly glad that he looked alert while on the medical cart.

Scary stuff. Purdue WR David Bell down and seemed like lights out for a moment after a big hit from a Notre Dame defender. He’s up now and alert, being carted off with what looks like a bloody lip. Good to see from the Indy native. pic.twitter.com/ARDN0JAMAE — Taylor Tannebaum (@TaylorTannebaum) September 18, 2021

Bell plays such a huge role on Purdue’s offense that his absence will certainly affect the team’s passing attack.

Coming into Week 3 of the season, Bell had 14 receptions for 255 yards and three touchdowns. Purdue’s previous opponents, Oregon State and UConn, had no answer for the 6-foot-2 wideout.

Prior to leaving today’s game, Bell had seven receptions for 64 yards. He showcased his incredible balance with a beautiful catch in Notre Dame territory.

We’re wishing Bell a full and speedy recovery.