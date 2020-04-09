Update On Purdue Grad Transfer Matt Haarms’ Decision

Earlier this week, Purdue big man Matt Haarms announced his surprising decision to transfer away from the Boilermakers basketball program.

“After much consideration I have made the decision to transfer from Purdue for my final year of college eligibility,” he said in a post on social media. The 7-foot-3 center will be immediately eligible for his new program as a graduate transfer.

Two days ago, he commented on when he would know which schools he wanted to consider. “It’s too early right now,” Haarms told 247Sports’ Evan Daniels when asked which schools he will consider.

However, the latest report from college basketball insider Jon Rothstein says that list should come soon. Rothstein spoke to Haarms, who said he plans to cut his list to 10 teams this weekend.

Purdue grad transfer Matt Haarms tells me he will cut his list to 10 on Saturday. Immediately eligible. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) April 9, 2020

Haarms played in 29 games this season while starting 15 games. He averaged 8.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.0 blocks in 20.5 minutes per game for Purdue during the 2019-20 campaign.

He finished his career at Purdue averaging 7.5 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game in 102 games. The big man ranks fourth all-time in career blocked shots for the Boilermakers with 210.

The Kentucky Wildcats are expected to be interested in the talented forward. However, there is no clear frontrunner to land Haarms at this point.