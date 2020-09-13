After all the chaos, controversy and opt outs, could we be on the verge of a Big Ten football season next month?

Judging by the latest reports, there’s plenty of reason to believe we’re only a few weeks away. According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, there is confidence that the Big Ten will play in 2020.

Per the report, the Big Ten’s Council of Presidents and Chancellors is expected to vote to start the season. The target date is being set for October 17 – just under five weeks from today.

Just last month, the council voted 11-3 to cancel the season due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. Iowa, Nebraska and Ohio State were the only teams that voted against the decision.

But the vote is expected to be different this time. Per the report, Wisconsin is expected to change its vote.

From early this AM: The polls remain open but B1G officials are projecting the Council of Presidents/Chancellors will vote to get football up and running on Oct. 17. #Badgers https://t.co/PAOo1ttrC8 — Jeff Potrykus (@jaypo1961) September 13, 2020

However, Big Ten football fans will need to flip a number of votes from last month in order to restore the season.

As for the target date, the importance of October 17 can hardly be overstated. It’s pretty much the only way the Big Ten can play eight games in a nine-week span, allowing their teams to potentially qualify for the College Football Playoff.

The Big Ten took a lot of shots on the chin this past summer. But if they reverse this decision and bring college football back to the fall, much will be forgiven.