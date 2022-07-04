Report: Big Ten Has These 4 Schools On Its Wish List

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MARCH 12: Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren speaks following the cancellation of the men's basketball tournament due to concerns over the Coronavirus (COVID-19) at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on March 12, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

The Big Ten stole the headlines in college sports last week with its bold move to secure USC and UCLA in conference expansion.

Once news broke, many immediately began wondering what the domino effect of this realignment would be. It seems like the era of superconferences is upon us, and the Big Ten is not expected to stop at 16 membership schools.

At least a half dozen institutions have been mentioned as potential targets for the Big Ten to add, and InsideMDSports.com's Jeff Ermann has compiled a reported "wish list" for the league.

While Ermann cautioned that this is a "fluid and very well-guard process," he says there are four schools the league is interested in next.

They are Notre Dame, Oregon, Stanford and UNC.

Notre Dame is an obvious choice, considering the Fighting Irish brand and the fact the university has been bullish on eschewing conference affiliation for football for decades.

As for Oregon and Stanford, they would both qualify as significant additions from the Pac-12, and both are members of the Association of American Universities (AAU). All of the Big Ten's current member institutions, except for Nebraska, are AAU members, as are UCLA and USC.

UNC is also part of the AAU, and it would be interesting to see if they would be willing to join a new conference without longtime rival Duke, should the Big Ten come calling.

Buckle up.