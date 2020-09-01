Report: Big Ten Is Targeting Oct. 10 For Potential Football Start

In early August, the Big Ten announced the cancellation of the 2020 college football season with hopes of playing the season in the spring.

Over the past few weeks, Big Ten players and parents have made it clear they don’t agree with the decision. Ohio State star quarterback Justin Fields even started a petition to allow them to play.

Their constant pressure appears to be paying off. Last week, a report suggested the Big Ten could play as early at Thanksgiving weekend, but a new report suggests the season could begin even sooner.

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump spoke with the Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren about the possibility of getting the season going in the near future. The conference now reportedly has a new “target” start date in mind.

Dan Patrick reported the conference could start the season as early at October 10. “From source: If conference can pass updated safety measures and procedures, Big Ten targeting Oct. 10 to start football season,” Patrick reported.

The report indicates good news for fans of the Big Ten. However, there are still several obstacles standing in the way of the fall season.

ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg broke down some of the necessities. The list includes improvements in testing capacity and several university presidents changing their minds.

The Big Ten agreed to cancel the season after an 11-3 vote. A 60-percent majority vote is necessary to reverse that decision.