Report: Big Ten “Seriously Discussing” Moving Conference Tournament

College basketball wasn’t prepared when the pandemic hit the country in early March of last year. This time around, conferences like the Big Ten are making preparations to ensure the playing of tournaments.

The Big Ten hoops tournament is “seriously discussing” making a change as to where it’ll be played. The tournament is supposed to take place in Chicago at the United Center this year.

The conference is now considering moving it to Indianapolis, per college hoops insider Jon Rothstein. The reason? The Big Ten wants to ensure the following of local health and safety guidelines, while also allowing families of the players to attend.

Playing the tournament in Chicago, where there’s stricter health protocol, would prevent family members from attending. Moving the tournament to Indianapolis would allow family members to attend the games.

Sources: The Big Ten is seriously discussing moving the Big Ten Tournament from Chicago to Indianapolis in March. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) January 16, 2021

Luckily, the Big Ten still has a bit of time to sort this all out. The Big Ten tournament will be played March 10-14.

The NCAA Tournament, meanwhile, is also utilizing the city of Indianapolis come March Madness time. The overall tournament will utilize Indianapolis as its bubble environment for all 68 teams.

The NCAA is following a similar strategy utilized by the NBA last season. Adam Silver orchestrated a successful bubble in Orlando for the finishing of the 2019-20 season. The league experienced no outbreaks and completed the season with ease.

The Big Ten moving its tournament from Chicago to Indianapolis would allow families to attend games. It appears a decision could be made soon.