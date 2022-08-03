Report: Big Ten's Interest In 4 Notable Programs Decreasing

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MARCH 12: Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren speaks following the cancellation of the men's basketball tournament due to concerns over the Coronavirus (COVID-19) at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on March 12, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

The Big Ten shocked the college football world when it struck a deal with USC and UCLA. It was then reported that other Pac-12 programs could join the loaded conference.

Last week, Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports said Cal, Oregon, Stanford and Washington were being evaluated by the Big Ten.

Well, the latest update on the Big Ten's interest in those four Pac-12 schools is quite telling.

According to Dodd, the Big Ten's interest in Cal, Oregon, Stanford and Washington has "cooled."

Here's what Dodd had to say, via CBS Sports:

After the anxiety caused last week regarding further Big Ten expansion, industry sources have indicated the Big Ten is no longer as interested in adding California, Oregon, Stanford and Washington. Rightsholders were balking at paying the same amount for those schools as the 16 Big Ten schools going forward ($80 million-$100 million).

Dodd said the Big Ten is focused on its new deal for 2023.

Additionally, the Big Ten is interested in poaching Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish may ultimately stay independent, but the Big Ten will try to persuade them.