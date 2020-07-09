Report: College Athletics ‘Blindsided’ By The Big Ten’s Decision

The Big Ten’s decision to cancel their non-conference football schedule has left a lot of college athletics programs pretty annoyed.

According to Alabama insider Cecil Hurt, many people in college athletics feel “blindsided” by the Big Ten announcement today. Hurt’s report comes following Bowling Green’s statement that the Big Ten should have worked with them to come to a solution first.

“If we are to solve these challenges and be truly dedicated to protecting the health and safety of our student-athletes, we need to do a better job of working together,” Bowling Green athletic director Bob Moosbrugger said. Bowling Green was slated to play two games against Ohio State and Illinois, and would have received a lot of money going on the road.

Judging by the school’s reaction, the Big Ten acted pretty unilaterally to simply ax all of those games. And a lot of programs are going to suffer for it.

Arkansas State were just as upset that their game at Michigan was canceled.

Unfortunately for some of the Group of Five schools like Bowling Green, it’s unlikely that they’ll be able to collect their money for playing against the Power Five. The contracts all but assure the Power Five conferences can continue to act unilaterally.

But this incident does highlight that there is a major gap between the Power Five and Group of Five that goes far beyond play on the field.

As more football games inevitably get canceled in the days and weeks to come, the landscape of college football could be permanently altered by these changes.