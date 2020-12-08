Report: More Big Ten Schools Might Be Unable To Play This Week

The Big Ten could wind up having several games scheduled for this weekend cancelled, per a report.

Michigan-Ohio State – by far the conference’s biggest rivalry game – is off the table this season. The Wolverines announced on Tuesday they don’t have enough players to play the Buckeyes this upcoming Saturday. Ohio State, meanwhile, is now left scrambling to find a new opponent. That may prove simpler than expected.

Purdue cancelled its Tuesday practice as a result of increasing positive tests. The Boilermakers are currently scheduled to play Indiana on Saturday. If Purdue winds up cancelling on the Hoosiers, Ohio State would likely schedule a rematch with Indiana for this Saturday.

Michigan and Purdue reportedly aren’t the only Big Ten programs dealing COVID-related issues. College football reporter Pat Forde reports “there may be other schools beyond Michigan and Purdue with COVID issues that potentially impact playing Saturday.” It looks like we may receiver further clarification on Wednesday.

From talking to people around the Big Ten, there may be other schools beyond Michigan and Purdue with COVID issues that potentially impact playing Saturday. So I'd expect the league to let the testing dust settle, so to speak, until tomorrow before any schedule decisions. — Pat Forde (@ByPatForde) December 8, 2020

The Buckeyes may not have to search too hard to find their next opponent. It looks like Indiana may be available, and possibly another conference program.

As much as the Big Ten would like to avoid rematches within a season, there may be no other options. Chances are two conference opponents meet for a second time this season on Saturday.

The Big Ten will likely announce scheduling plans on Wednesday, following the conference’s weekly meeting.