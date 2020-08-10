Report: The Big Ten Has Canceled Their College Football Season

Well, it finally happened. The college football season, at least in the Big Ten but likely the rest of the country, is being canceled.

According to the Detroit Free Press, the Big Ten has formally voted to cancel the 2020 college football season. As reported by Dan Patrick earlier today, the vote was 12-2 in favor of canceling the season. Nebraska and Iowa were the only ones who voted against canceling.

The decision comes on the heels of rumors throughout the past weekend that the Big Ten was going to cancel. However, the Big Ten reportedly want to wait until the other Power Five college football conferences coordinate an announcement with them.

The Big Ten isn’t the first FBS conference to reach such a decision though. Late last week, the MAC announced that they were canceling their season too. The MAC was poised to be financially devastated by the non-conference games that many Big Ten teams paid them to play.

But despite the reported decision, that does not mean that every college is aware of it.

Sources: Big Ten cancels football season; no games for Michigan, Michigan State in 2020 https://t.co/hs95QyDFZk — Detroit Free Press (@freep) August 10, 2020

The Detroit Free Press reported that Michigan and Michigan State players have not been informed of this decision.

While there has been a recent movement from coaches and top players to move forward, a number of players have opted out. Some of those players have lost family members to COVID-19.

It seems like only a matter of days, if not hours, before the season is formally canceled.