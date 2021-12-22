1 Team Reportedly Already Turned Down Gator Bowl

With Texas A&M unable to attend the Gator Bowl, officials for the game have been scrambling to find a replacement. Unfortunately, they’re quickly finding that to be easier said than done.

According to Brett McMurphy of The Action Network, the Gator Bowl can start reaching out to 5-7 teams about replacing the Aggies. Per the report, the Rutgers Scarlet Knights had the first option but have already declined.

McMurphy noted that other eligible teams aren’t expected to accept either. He quoted a source who told him, “How many 5-7 teams have been practicing or are still in school? None.”

He’s not wrong. Most college football programs with five wins or fewer probably shut everything down after the final game of the season.

The Gator Bowl might be nixed entirely unless another game gets canceled and a stray team is willing to join them.

We’re beginning to see a massive surge in COVID-19 cases across the nation amid the onset of the “Omicron” variant.

And it’s starting to trickle its way up into the highest levels of sports. Several Alabama assistant coaches and some NFL head coaches have been diagnosed with the virus today alone.

The Gator Bowl is among the first bowl games to be at risk of cancellation due to COVID-19 this year. But it’s doubtful that it will be the last.