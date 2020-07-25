Another Big Ten Team Shuts Down Practice Over COVID-19

COVID-19 continues to cast a dark cloud over college football, as multiple programs in the Big Ten are enforcing quarantines due to multiple positive tests.

On Friday, Michigan State announced that its entire football team would quarantine for 14 days because a second member on its staff tested positive. A little over 24 hours later, another member of the Big Ten has taken the same precautions.

Rutgers announced today that it’ll quarantine its entire football team due to six additional positive tests. This means any type of activities on campus will be shut down indefinitely. There is no timetable for when the program will resume play.

“Today, we learned of six additional positive COVID-19 results in our latest weekly testing cycle,” Rutgers said in its statement. “As a result, we have paused all in-person team activities, quarantined our entire program and will work diligently with Rutgers medical experts, and state and local officials to determine next steps.”

#Rutgers quarantining entire program after latest round of testing. pic.twitter.com/jrLiBYP858 — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) July 25, 2020

The Big Ten is doing the best it can to ensure that football will be played this fall. That’s why non-conference games will not happen this year.

Rutgers needs all the time it can get to practice under Greg Schiano, who is back for his second stint as the program’s head coach. However, the health of the players and staff obviously comes before anything else.

Hopefully, the Scarlet Knights can get the virus under control just in time for fall camp.

