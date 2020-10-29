Big Ten Announces TV Replacement For Nebraska vs. Wisconsin

With the big Wisconsin-Nebraska matchup canceled this weekend, the Big Ten has scrambled to find a replacement on FS1.

On Thursday, the Big Ten announced that the Indiana-Rutgers game will replace Wisconsin-Nebraska on cable TV. It’s a pretty natural replacement if you think about it

Indiana and Rutgers are both coming off historic wins over Penn State and Michigan State respectively. The winner of their weekend tilt will own a share of the Big Ten East lead.

But the recent matchups between the Hoosiers and Scarlet Knights haven’t exactly been competitive. Indiana is riding a four-game winning streak over Rutgers, with two of them decided by five touchdowns or more.

That said, Greg Schiano has already brought a renewed fighting spirit to Rutgers. And the Scarlet Knights have always been far more competitive against the Hoosiers in New Brunswick than in Bloomington.

The @IndianaFootball v. @RFootball game will now be on @FS1 on Saturday, October 31 at 3:30 pm ET.

📺 FS1

📅October 31 🎃

⏰3:30 pm ET pic.twitter.com/zNMfoWRWDS — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) October 29, 2020

Both teams live in the shadows of Big Ten East titans like Ohio State, Michigan, Michigan State and Penn State. But Indiana’s win over Penn State and Rutgers’ win over the Spartans could be a sign that the programs are turning a corner.

Nevertheless, the loser of their game is for all intents and purposes out of any real discussion of the Big Ten title picture. It will be the first true high-stakes meeting between two Big Ten cellar dwellers, and we’re all excited for it.

The game will be played on Saturday, October 31 at 3:30 pm ET.