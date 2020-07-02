Big Ten President Casts Doubt About College Football Happening This Fall

The Big Ten reportedly opposes moving college football season to the spring. At least one league president is casting serious doubts about the season moving forward this fall, though.

New Rutgers president Jonathan Holloway is overseeing what should be a very exciting year for the program. Greg Schiano returns as head coach after leaving for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers job in 2011. His return has already brought upon some solid recruiting gains for the Scarlet Knights.

COVID-19 casts doubt on just about everything these days. As the virus picks up steam in many football hotbeds, it has caused a new wave of discussion over whether football can safely happen this fall. Holloway has some serious concerns.

“I think we are far from certain that we are going to have a college football season in the fall,” he told NJ Advance Media/NJ.com. “Maybe in the spring, but even then we are just guessing right now.”

So far, Rutgers has been on the lower end of the spectrum in terms of positive tests within the program. Two members of the Scarlet Knights have reportedly tested positive, and another three are quarantining as a precaution after contact with those players.

Holloway has concerns about the “small army” that is required to run a college football team. While players may be at light risk for the most serious symptoms that we know stem from COVID-19, older folks on the coaching staff, training staff, and in other support roles could be at a heightened risk.

“For me, that is the biggest question,” Holloway said. “You can quarantine a fall sports team, by and large, for the fall semester. Not that I am a fan of that, but you can do it and then play a game in front of an empty stadium. It’s not desirable, but it can be done.”

Putting a full football team of “student-athletes” into a quarantine bubble situation so that they can play a sport also raises some pretty interesting issues within the ongoing debates about amateurism.

The Ivy League appears poised to move to a spring season, a decision that will come in less than a week. Right now, it doesn’t sound like the Big Ten is keen to follow suit, but the hands of the entire sport may be forced if the virus continues to surge throughout the U.S.

