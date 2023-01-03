Breaking: Rutgers Hands No. 1 Purdue 1st Loss Of Season

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN - JANUARY 02: Purdue Boilermakers guard Fletcher Loyer (2) tries to make a pass form his knees past Rutgers Scarlet Knights forward Aundre Hyatt (5) during a mens college basketball game between the Rutgers Scarlet Knights and the Purdue Boilermakers on January 02, 2023 at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, IN. (Photo by Jeffrey Brown/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Top-ranked Purdue is undefeated no more.

Rutgers (10-4, 2-1 in the Big Ten) went into Mackey Arena tonight and shocked the No. 1 Boilermakers 65-64, winning the game on a three-pointer by guard Cam Spencer with 13.3 seconds remaining.

For the second year in a row, the Scarlet Knights have beaten Purdue when the Boilermakers held the No. 1 ranking. Last year's win also came on a dramatic three-pointer: a buzzer-beater by former Rutgers star Ron Harper Jr.

Rutgers held Purdue (13-1, 2-1) to 39.4% shooting from the field and 30.4% from three-point range. The Scarlet Knights also forced 13 turnovers.

Rutgers was led in scoring by senior point guard Paul Mulcahy, who in addition to his team-high 16 points, also produced eight rebounds, six assists and four steals. Spencer chipped in with 14 points and center Cliff Omoruyi added 12.

Purdue's loss tonight could open the door to No. 2 Houston taking over the top spot in the polls next week if the Cougars can get through the week unscathed.