Former WNBA Star Cappie Pondexter Is Reportedly Missing

Cappie Pondexter, a former WNBA MVP and two-time league champion, is reportedly missing, and hasn’t been heard from for a few days. She was reportedly last seen in Los Angeles.

Lyndsey D’Arcangelo of The Athletic reports that the basketball great has been declared a missing person. There is current an investigation into her whereabouts. D’Arcangelo reports that her phone and wallet were found in her home.

According to Sports Are From Venus, the first tweets about Pondexter’s disappearance were put up on Wednesday night by a person claiming to be the basketball star’s friend. That account later tweeted that she had been found. Both tweets have been deleted, according to the website.

D’Arcangelo has confirmed with local authorities that Pondexter is still missing, after that since-deleted tweet was sent. They do reportedly have leads that are being looked into. Hopefully that is a good sign.

Latest: Cappie Pondexter has been declared a missing person and there is an active investigation going on into her disappearance. Her phone/wallet were found in her home. — Lyndsey D'Arcangelo (@darcangel21) October 8, 2020

Update: What I can confirm right now at this point in time — Cappie Pondexter is still missing. — Lyndsey D'Arcangelo (@darcangel21) October 8, 2020

The WNBPA, the league’s players association, has now shared the reports about Pondexter.

We are sharing this out of concern for our fellow WNBPA sister, Cappie Pondexter. If you have any information, please contact authorities. Please help us spread the word and ensure that she is safe.

Thank you. @cappa23 — WNBPA (@TheWNBPA) October 8, 2020

Cappie Pondexter was a star at Rutgers from 2002-06. She’d become the No. 2 pick in the 2006 WNBA Draft, going to the Phoenix Mercury.

With fellow all-time great Diana Taurasi, the Mercury would win WNBA titles in 2007 and 2009. Pondexter wound up bouncing around the league, playing for the New York Liberty (2010-14), Chicago Sky (2015-17), Los Angeles Sparks, and Indiana Fever (2018). She also had a long career Turkey and Russia, winning four Turkish National League titles and two Russian National League titles, as well as a slew of league cups.

In a New York Times profile written after her decision to retire, Pondexter said that she has “never felt more alive” and was at peace with leaving her basketball career behind. She founded an image consulting firm, 4Season Style Management, and had become an outspoken advocate for some political causes, including gun reform.

Hopefully she is safe, and those looking for her find her very soon. We’ll have more as we learn it.

Update: According to multiple reports, Pondexter was arrested for alleged battery on Tuesday. She was released this afternoon, but now once again cannot be found.

WNBA Legend Cappie Pondexter Arrested In L.A., Friends Concernedhttps://t.co/nvzCML9H5Q — TMZ (@TMZ) October 8, 2020

From TMZ’s report:

Another sad twist … we spoke with Cappie’s rep, Chuck Walton, who tells us Cappie has gone missing again after she was released from police custody. We’re told Walton and other people close to Cappie believe she walked off somewhere in Downtown Los Angeles and they are concerned for her well-being. Walton says they are working with police to try and locate Cappie as soon as possible.

Per TMZ, Pondexter did not identify herself when booked, which may have led to the earlier confusion concerning her whereabouts. She was identified as the person arrested after she was released.

Once again, we hope Cappie Pondexter is found safe.

UPDATE No. 2: Cappie has reportedly been found and “wants fans to know she is grateful for their prayers/support,” according to Athletic reporter Lyndsey D’Arcangelo.

Cappie is SAFE. Friends/family are helping her get the help she needs. Cappie wants fans to know she is grateful for their prayers/support. Please send more as she continues healing. Family will release a statement soon. — Lyndsey D'Arcangelo (@darcangel21) October 8, 2020

The family will reportedly release statement soon.