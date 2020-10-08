The Spun

Former WNBA Star Cappie Pondexter Is Reportedly Missing

New York Liberty star Cappie Pondexter during a WNBA game.PHOENIX, AZ - AUGUST 23: Cappie Pondexter #23 of the New York Liberty during the WNBA game against the Phoenix Mercury at US Airways Center on August 23, 2011 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Liberty defeated the Mercury 74-70. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Cappie Pondexter, a former WNBA MVP and two-time league champion, is reportedly missing, and hasn’t been heard from for a few days. She was reportedly last seen in Los Angeles.

Lyndsey D’Arcangelo of The Athletic reports that the basketball great has been declared a missing person. There is current an investigation into her whereabouts. D’Arcangelo reports that her phone and wallet were found in her home.

According to Sports Are From Venus, the first tweets about Pondexter’s disappearance were put up on Wednesday night by a person claiming to be the basketball star’s friend. That account later tweeted that she had been found. Both tweets have been deleted, according to the website.

D’Arcangelo has confirmed with local authorities that Pondexter is still missing, after that since-deleted tweet was sent. They do reportedly have leads that are being looked into. Hopefully that is a good sign.

The WNBPA, the league’s players association, has now shared the reports about Pondexter.

Cappie Pondexter was a star at Rutgers from 2002-06. She’d become the No. 2 pick in the 2006 WNBA Draft, going to the Phoenix Mercury.

With fellow all-time great Diana Taurasi, the Mercury would win WNBA titles in 2007 and 2009. Pondexter wound up bouncing around the league, playing for the New York Liberty (2010-14), Chicago Sky (2015-17), Los Angeles Sparks, and Indiana Fever (2018). She also had a long career Turkey and Russia, winning four Turkish National League titles and two Russian National League titles, as well as a slew of league cups.

In a New York Times profile written after her decision to retire, Pondexter said that she has “never felt more alive” and was at peace with leaving her basketball career behind. She founded an image consulting firm, 4Season Style Management, and had become an outspoken advocate for some political causes, including gun reform.

Hopefully she is safe, and those looking for her find her very soon. We’ll have more as we learn it.

[Lyndsey D’Arcangelo]

Update: According to multiple reports, Pondexter was arrested for alleged battery on Tuesday. She was released this afternoon, but now once again cannot be found.

From TMZ’s report:

Another sad twist … we spoke with Cappie’s rep, Chuck Walton, who tells us Cappie has gone missing again after she was released from police custody.

We’re told Walton and other people close to Cappie believe she walked off somewhere in Downtown Los Angeles and they are concerned for her well-being.

Walton says they are working with police to try and locate Cappie as soon as possible.

Per TMZ, Pondexter did not identify herself when booked, which may have led to the earlier confusion concerning her whereabouts. She was identified as the person arrested after she was released.

Once again, we hope Cappie Pondexter is found safe.

 

UPDATE No. 2: Cappie has reportedly been found and “wants fans to know she is grateful for their prayers/support,” according to Athletic reporter Lyndsey D’Arcangelo.

The family will reportedly release statement soon.


