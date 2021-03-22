College Basketball World Reacts To Rutgers’ Heartbreaking Loss

After every nail-biting NCAA Tournament win, there are the winners celebrating and the loser agonizing over the end of their season.

Rutgers was in the latter category tonight. The 10th-seeded Scarlet Knights were so close to topping second-seeded Houston and reaching the Sweet 16 for the first time since 1979 before a collapse in the final minutes resulted in a 63-60 loss.

Rutgers led by as many as 10 in the second half and were still ahead 58-49 with 4:55 left before the Cougars ended the game on a 14-2 run. The Scarlet Knights went scoreless for the final 2:04 as the stalling, iso-heavy attack they typically use to close out games faltered.

As a result, the program’s first tournament appearance in 30 years, which featured its first tournament win since 1983, came to a crushing end.

When it comes time to reflect on this season, Rutgers fans will be quite happy about all that the team accomplished.

However, right now, there’s only March heartache to deal with.