College Basketball World Reacts To Rutgers’ Heartbreaking Loss

Rutgers' Jacob Young battles with Houston players for a loose ball.INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MARCH 21: Jacob Young #42 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights handles the ball during the second half against the Houston Cougars in the second round game of the 2021 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 21, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

After every nail-biting NCAA Tournament win, there are the winners celebrating and the loser agonizing over the end of their season.

Rutgers was in the latter category tonight. The 10th-seeded Scarlet Knights were so close to topping second-seeded Houston and reaching the Sweet 16 for the first time since 1979 before a collapse in the final minutes resulted in a 63-60 loss.

Rutgers led by as many as 10 in the second half and were still ahead 58-49 with 4:55 left before the Cougars ended the game on a 14-2 run. The Scarlet Knights went scoreless for the final 2:04 as the stalling, iso-heavy attack they typically use to close out games faltered.

As a result, the program’s first tournament appearance in 30 years, which featured its first tournament win since 1983, came to a crushing end.

When it comes time to reflect on this season, Rutgers fans will be quite happy about all that the team accomplished.

However, right now, there’s only March heartache to deal with.


